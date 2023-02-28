May 3 last date to opt for higher pension option

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline by 3 months for its members to apply for higher pensions under the employee pension scheme (EPS) to May 3 from March 3.

“The joint option for employees who were in service prior to September 1, 2014, and continued to be in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under the Employees’ Pension Scheme can do so on or before May 3, 2023,”

EPFO said on its website. Higher pension option will be applicable for those who have been subscribing to EPF and EPS before September 1, 2014. The government has removed the capping of Rs 15,000 for this category.

