Home Business

May 3 last date to opt for higher pension option

EPFO said on its website. Higher pension option will be applicable for those who have been subscribing to EPF and EPS before September 1, 2014.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pension scheme

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline by 3 months for its members to apply for higher pensions under the employee pension scheme (EPS) to May 3 from March 3.

“The joint option for employees who were in service prior to September 1, 2014, and continued to be in service on or after 01.09.2014 but could not exercise joint option under the Employees’ Pension Scheme can do so on or before May 3, 2023,”

EPFO said on its website. Higher pension option will be applicable for those who have been subscribing to EPF and EPS before September 1, 2014. The government has removed the capping of Rs 15,000 for this category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPFO EPS Pension Scheme
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp