Vi allots debentures of Rs 1,200 crore to ATC 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday allotted debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited. The debt-laden company, in an exchange filing, said the balance of debentures worth Rs 400 crore will be allotted upon receipt of the application form and subscription money.

The company said these funds would be used to pay amounts owed to ATC India under the master lease agreements and to the extent of the remainder for general corporate purposes. Following this move, ATC will hold a 3.18 per cent stake. Its promoters hold a total of 48.76 per cent, 31.27 per cent by UK’s Vodafone Group PLC, and 17.49 per cent India’s Aditya Birla Group. The government holds 32.09 per cent.

Earlier, the telcos’ shareholders had approved the preferential issuance of up to Rs 1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra. The special resolution to this effect was cleared at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Vodafone Idea on Saturday.

According to the voting results, overall 99.99% of the votes were in favour of the resolution, which pertained to issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corp. The telecom operator has net debt of Rs 2.227 lakh crore, of which it owes Rs 14, 728.6 crore to vendors such as Indus, ATC and Nokia, and another Rs 13,190 crore to banks and financial institutions as of December 31, 2022.

