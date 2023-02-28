Home Business

Vi allots debentures of Rs 1,200 crore to ATC 

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday allotted debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited.

Published: 28th February 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo used for representation

Vodafone logo used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Monday allotted debentures worth Rs 1,200 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited. The debt-laden company, in an exchange filing, said the balance of debentures worth Rs 400 crore will be allotted upon receipt of the application form and subscription money.

The company said these funds would be used to pay amounts owed to ATC India under the master lease agreements and to the extent of the remainder for general corporate purposes. Following this move, ATC will hold a 3.18 per cent stake. Its promoters hold a total of 48.76 per cent, 31.27 per cent by UK’s Vodafone Group PLC, and 17.49 per cent India’s Aditya Birla Group. The government holds 32.09 per cent.

Earlier, the telcos’ shareholders had approved the preferential issuance of up to Rs 1,600 crore of optionally convertible debentures to ATC Telecom Infra. The special resolution to this effect was cleared at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Vodafone Idea on Saturday.

According to the voting results, overall 99.99% of the votes were in favour of the resolution, which pertained to issue of optionally convertible debentures of up to Rs 1,600 crore to American Tower Corp. The telecom operator has  net debt of Rs 2.227 lakh crore,  of which it owes Rs 14, 728.6 crore to vendors such as Indus, ATC and Nokia, and another Rs 13,190 crore to banks and financial institutions as of December 31, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp