Home Business

Ajay Kumar Srivastava named as new MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank 

Srivastava is currently serving as the executive director of the city-headquartered bank, an IOB statement said here on Saturday.

Published: 01st January 2023 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre has appointed Ajay Kumar Srivastava as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of public sector Indian Overseas Bank with effect from January 1,2023.

Srivastava is currently serving as the executive director of the city-headquartered bank, an IOB statement said here on Saturday.

He commenced his banking career as a probationary officer in Allahabad Bank in 1991.

After serving over 27 years, he joined Indian Overseas Bank in October 2017.

At Indian Overseas Bank, he had a very challenging journey and handled all the departments and portfolios.

Srivastava made strategies for each of the key areas and successfully implemented them at the ground level with the support from the Board, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kumar Srivastava Indian Overseas Bank
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp