Ajay Kumar Srivastava named as new MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank 

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Centre has appointed Ajay Kumar Srivastava as the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of public sector Indian Overseas Bank with effect from January 1,2023.

Srivastava is currently serving as the executive director of the city-headquartered bank, an IOB statement said here on Saturday.

He commenced his banking career as a probationary officer in Allahabad Bank in 1991.

After serving over 27 years, he joined Indian Overseas Bank in October 2017.

At Indian Overseas Bank, he had a very challenging journey and handled all the departments and portfolios.

Srivastava made strategies for each of the key areas and successfully implemented them at the ground level with the support from the Board, the statement added.

