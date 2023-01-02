Home Business

Hero MotoCorp Dec sales fall marginally to 3,94,179 units

Total motorcycle sales in December 2022 stood at 3,56,749 units as against 3,76,862 units in the same month a year ago.

Published: 02nd January 2023 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales at 3,94,179 units for December 2022.

The company had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher by 1.83 per cent at 3,81,365 units as against 3,74,485 units in December 2021.

Exports were, however, lower at 12,814 units as compared to 20,288 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Total motorcycle sales in December 2022 stood at 3,56,749 units as against 3,76,862 units in the same month a year ago.

On the other hand, scooter sales were higher at 37,430 units as compared to 17,911 units in December 2021.

In the three quarters of financial year 2022-23, the company said it sold more than 40.58 lakh units, a rise of 8 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hero MotoCorp
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp