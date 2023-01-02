Tata, Hyundai post record annual sales in 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s number 2 and number 3 carmakers- Hyundai and Tata Motors- witnessed record sales in the calendar year (CY) 2022. Korean carmaker Hyundai (HMIL) on Sunday said that it recorded the highest-ever domestic sales since its inception of 552,511 units in CY2022 with a growth of 9.4% YoY.

SUVs contributed to more than 50% of Hyundai’s overall volumes and its showstopper model CRETA registered its highest-ever annual sales volume of 140,895 units in CY22 since its introduction in 2015.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Despite strong headwinds in the last few years, we have continued to challenge existing boundaries and establish new industry benchmarks.”

Tata Motors closed CY22 with around 5.27 lakh units, making it about 60% growth over the 3.31 lakh units it sold in 2021. Over two-thirds of Tata’s sales come from SUVs, making it the largest SUV maker in the country. Tata’s EV sales surpassed the 50,000 mark last year and the carmaker said that Tiago.ev received a tremendous response.

“Overall, we expect the PV industry to continue witnessing robust demand in the next quarter. We intend to remain vigilant and closely monitor any possible impact on the supply side due to rising COVID cases globally,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said that the industry wholesales in January to December 2022 were just short of 38 lakh units. It was 37.93 lakh units against 30.82 lakh in 2021, which is a growth of 23%. He said the 2022 wholesales are “the highest ever in the industry for a calendar year”, and the last highest was in 2018 which was 33.3 lakh units.

For Maruti Suzuki, sales in CY 2022 were at 15.76 lakh units against 13.64 lakh units in 2021, a growth of almost 16%. Other manufacturers such as Toyota Motor, Kia India and Skoda India also reported record sales in 2022.

Hit by semi-conductor shortage, Maruti ends 2022 on a low

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) could manage to sell only 112,010 units of passenger vehicles (PV) in the domestic market, as the carmaker faced an acute shortage of electronic components. Sales in the past month, which was the lowest in recent months, dipped about 9% year-on-year units, down from 1,23,016 units sold in December 2021.

Month-on-Month sales performance was down by over 15% as the carmaker sold 1,32,395 units in November 2022. “The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” said MSIL in a regulatory filing.

Auto sales

CY 2022

Vs CY 2021

Maruti Suzuki:

CY22: 15,76,025

CY21: 13,64,787

Tata Motors

CY 2022: 5,26,798

CY 2021: 3,31,132

Hyundai

CY 2022: 5,52,511

CY 2021: 5,05,033

Overall Estimate (including all the PV makers)

CY 2022: 37.93 lakh

CY2021: 30.82 lakh

