Why patience could define investing in 2023?

Rajas Kelkar By

Express News Service

Human emotions are irrational. There is no logic in the way you react to situations. In the wonderland of investments, your choices could be either logical or emotional. It is difficult to make rational money choices when you constantly worry about losses or have income uncertainty.

Your investments are for creating wealth in the long term. There are no shortcuts. You cannot put in a small amount today and expect a significant amount enough to take care of all your needs a year later. The effectiveness of your investments depends on your ability to beat consumer price inflation consistently. You need to achieve that objective for at least 15 years. That is wealth creation in the real sense.

There are always these temptations to churn your investments. A lot of these actions are based on hearsay and not research-led. There will always be more innovative friends around who suggest tactics to make some fast money. You need to think about ‘patience’ and not follow everything you hear. Getting rich ‘quickly’ is an exceptional situation. You got to be lucky.

Not everyone can at the same time. However, ‘getting rich slowly’ is a real thing. Warren Buffett, the legendary American investor, vouches for patience in investing. He made his fortune patiently investing in businesses and holding on to those investments for decades.

Appreciating risk

Risk diversification requires an understanding of market risks—the financial performance of the business matters to the share price of a company the most. If the company consistently grows profits yearly, its share price will increase in tandem. If a company is consistently growing profits and the share price stays flat for a long time or falls, you may want to look at such a business to invest.

Understanding the point when such an event occurs requires you to have a lot of patience. Waiting for the best opportunities allows you to stay informed, and potential risks and rewards can be evaluated more accurately. By not rushing decisions, you can assess all the pertinent information and make a well-informed decision.

Furthermore, staying organised allows you to keep all relevant information in one place for easy reference. Finally, keeping a positive outlook allows you to manage uncertainties and stay motivated when opportunities arise.

In times of turbulence, you need a cool head too. When share prices fall, your ability to be patient will depend on the amount of cash you have in your portfolio. If an opportunity presents itself to invest in a quality company at a low price and you are out of cash, you could feel frustrated. In such a situation, you may end up making the wrong decision. You must always keep some cash in liquid funds to make the most of the opportunity.

The other situation where patience can play a role is when market turbulence leads to panic. You may hear rumours about the end of the world. For 2023, economic forecasters are predicting a recession around the world. The war in Europe will likely continue to create supply problems for oil and gas.

At the same time, primary food supplies would be disrupted, too, since Russia and Ukraine are the most significant producers of wheat, edible oil and fertilizers. The spread of the COVID-19 variant in China is expected to peak in early 2023, and global companies are transitioning to a China +1 strategy.

In contrast, India’s economy is expected to show the fastest growth in G20 economies.

Corporate profits are likely to grow steadily. Stock prices showed resilience in 2022 and will likely continue to do so in 2023. While there may not be a sharp rally since valuations are rich, strong flows from foreign and domestic institutional investors would limit the downside.

Patience is key to maintaining a positive outlook and staying invested while the market undergoes extremes. While it may be frustrating to watch the markets fluctuate, it can be helpful to remember that the turbulence will eventually end, and the long-term trend will prevail. Here is wishing you a Happy 2023!

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)

