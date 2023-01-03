Home Business

Bank customers miss deadline for signing new locker agreement

With the deadline to renew the locker agreement passed on January 1, many customers have demanded to extend the deadline.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

One of the lockers broken by the burglars at a bank in Mylapore | Express

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With the deadline to renew the locker agreement passed on January 1, many customers have demanded to extend the deadline. Customers blamed their banks for missing the deadline saying that they were informed about the deadline very late.

As per the revised guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks were required to renew their locker agreements with existing locker customers by January 1, 2023. The signing of the new agreement requires fresh paperwork to be completed on stamp paper and submitted before the deadline.

Many customers said that they received messages from the banks regarding this through SMS or email barely 15 to 20 days before the deadline while some other banks sent it as late as December 30.
“Now bank asked all customers having lockers to do a new agreement with Rs 300 non-judicial stamp before 1st January 2023 and for same we received mail from Bank on December 29, 2022. Is this another way to collect money from people” said Dipakkumar Prafulchandra Desai in a tweet.

Extending the deadline will be a huge relief for those customers who are out of city or country and were unable to sign the new agreement. “We are asked to execute fresh locker agreement by bank within 31.12.2022 on instructions from RBI. As people are on a holiday mood and a number of customers are on outing/tours, we appeal to extend the time limit for a month,” Subhajit Acharyya Chowdhury said in a tweet.

