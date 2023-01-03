Home Business

SBI, ICICI systemically important lenders

“SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yesterday said that the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are ‘too big to fail’.

The RBI announced SBI and ICICI Bank as D-SIBs in 2015 and 2016. Based on data collected from banks as of March 31, 2017, HDFC Bank was also classified as a D-SIB. The current update is based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2022.

“SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs. The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs was phased in from April 1, 2016, and became fully effective from April 1, 2019,” said the central bank in a statement. 

“The additional Common Equity Tier 1 requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer,” it added. SIBs are perceived as banks that are ‘too big to fail (TBTF)’. This perception of TBTF creates an expectation of government support for these lenders in times of distress. 

Because of this, these banks enjoy certain advantages in the funding markets. The framework for dealing with D-SIBs was issued in July 2014. The framework requires the central bank to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs starting from 2015 and place these lenders in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

Based on the bucket in which a Domestic Systemically Important Banks placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it.  The Additional Common Equity Tier 1 requirement as a percentage of Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) in case of SBI is 0.6 percent, and 0.2% for ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI SBI ICICI
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp