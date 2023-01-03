Home Business

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

The proposed offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.

Published: 03rd January 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Oyo.

Oyo.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates.

The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn's initial public offering (IPO).

OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO.

The proposed offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.

According to an update with Sebi's website on Tuesday, the markets regulator returned the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 30, 2022 and asked the firm to refile it with applicable updates/ revisions.

However, the regulator has not elaborated on the updates or revisions required in the draft documents.

Earlier, the company had filed an addendum to its DRHP which included its financials for the first half of FY23.

It reported a profit of Rs 63 crore for the first half of FY23 as against a loss of Rs 280 crore a year ago.

The company's revenues in the first half (April-September) of FY23 grew 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,905 crore.

Apart from improving operating performance, the company has a cash corpus of Rs 2,785 crore, the filing to Sebi showed.

The markets regulator had given OYO permission to submit updated financials before it examined and processed the company's application for IPO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OYO IPO
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp