Home Business

SBI board approves Rs 10,000 crore fundraising via infra bonds

The largest lender in terms of asset size, deposits and customer base will utilise the proceeds to meet its credit demand. This is the second time SBI will issue infrastructure bonds.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday received approval from its board to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore during the current quarter funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds. 

“The Executive Committee of the Central Board of the bank at its meeting held today i.e., 3.01.2023, inter alia accorded approval for raising infrastructure bonds during FY23 as under: Raising Infrastructure bonds up to amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23,” said SBI in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The largest lender in terms of asset size, deposits and customer base will utilise the proceeds to meet its credit demand. This is the second time SBI will issue infrastructure bonds. In December last year, the public sector lender raised Rs 10,000 crore through its maiden infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.51 percent, which was the largest single infrastructure bond issued by any lender in the country.

The bank said that it would use the proceeds of the fund for infrastructure projects and to lend to the affordable housing segment. Earlier in September 2022, SBI had raised Rs 4,000 crore by issuing bonds at a coupon rate of 7.57%. The funds were raised by issuing Basel III compliant tier II bonds.  Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

RBI nod to SBI MF for Equitas stake
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday gave its approval to SBI Funds Management (SBIFM) to acquire up to 9.99% stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund. “We would like to inform you that the bank has received an intimation from RBI on January 3 according approval to SBI Funds Management to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of the bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund,” said Equitas Small Finance Bank in regulatory filing to the BSE, on Tuesday. The approval by the central bank is subject to compliance with the relevant regulations issued by RBI and SEBI and is valid for one year till January 2, 2024. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI infrastructure bonds BSE
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp