ShareChat's parent company Mohalla Tech losses at Rs 2,569 crore in FY22

NEW DELHI: Mohalla Tech, the parent company of social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj, operating losses jumped to Rs 2,569 crore in FY22 compared to Rs 1,460 crore in the previous fiscal.

It reported Rs 490 crore non-operating cost items in FY22. These consist of non-cash notional provisions such as liability component of convertible stock, stock compensation and depreciation, among others. As per regulatory filings, its revenue grew 4.3x to Rs 347 crore from Rs 80 crore in FY21. Revenues from its newly launched live-streaming platform stood at Rs 121 crore in a year.

