Home

Exchanges could lose Rs 99.3L crore trade volume in 4 years

The current crypto tax structure may lead to a loss of Rs 99.3 lakh crore of local exchange trade volume in the next four years, says a report.

Published: 05th January 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

cryptocurrency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current crypto tax structure may lead to a loss of Rs 99.3 lakh crore of local exchange trade volume in the next four years, says a report. Following the announcement of a 30% tax on virtual digital assets (VDAs) in February 2022, domestic crypto exchanges lost 15% of their trading volumes in two months (February and March 2022).

The trade volume of about Rs 32,000 crore was shifted from domestic VDA exchanges to foreign ones during February-October 2022, said think-tank Esya Centre in its report.

The total trade volume contributed by Indians on foreign centralised VDA exchanges was Rs 80,000 crore between July and October 2022. While domestic exchanges lost 15% volumes in February and March 2022, they lost another 14% between April and June 2022. The government announced 1% TDS on crypto transactions from July 1.

Due to this, Indian exchanges lost up to 81% of volumes between July and October 2022. After the 30% tax announcement in February, 17 lakh users switched to foreign exchanges. “VDA adoption by Indians as measured by mobile app downloads fell by a sizable 16% on a month-on-month basis for domestic exchanges.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crypto crypto tax exchange trade volume
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp