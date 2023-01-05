Home Business

Markets rebound in early trade; turn volatile later

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 209.39 points to 60,866.84 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 59 points to 18,101.95.

Published: 05th January 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

sensex

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks rebounded in initial trade on Thursday after falling the previous day amid a firm trend in global markets, but later faced bouts of volatility.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 209.39 points to 60,866.84 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 59 points to 18,101.95.

However, later both the benchmarks turned choppy. The Sensex quoted 34.37 points lower at 60,623.08, while the Nifty traded 5.20 points up at 18,048.15.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Asian Paints were the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.

Markets in the US had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.

"The Fed minutes were distinctly hawkish with the message that "restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 per cent".

"In spite of this hawkish minutes the US markets closed in the positive territory because the markets expect a soft landing for the US economy since the economy continues to be resilient," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The BSE benchmark had slumped 636.75 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 60,657.45 on Wednesday.

The Nifty ended lower by 189.60 points or 1.04 per cent at 18,042.95.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.03 per cent to USD 78.64 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,620.89 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty
India Matters
University Grants Commission. (File photo | PTI)
Foreign varsities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)
T20I ICC rankings: Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100
The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)
Madras HC trashes petition seeking disqualification of TN Governor for 'holding office of profit'
Celebrations for the first flight that took off for New Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX) from Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)
Goa's 2nd international airport starts operations, first flight lands from Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp