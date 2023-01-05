Home

Never quoted USD 3 billion valuation, says Mamaearth

Alagh said in their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), as is the standard practice, there is no mention of valuation.

Published: 05th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Mamaearth

For representational purposes

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Days after it was widely trolled for seeking an exorbitant valuation, Mamaearth’s co-founder Ghazal Alagh on Wednesday responded to reports that the start-up’s parent company Honasa Consumer is seeking a Rs 24,000 crore (USD billion) valuation in its prospective IPO, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of over 1,700x.

Alagh said in their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), as is the standard practice, there is no mention of valuation. “Valuation discovery is a process which will take place over time as we get into deeper conversations with investor community… We have not quoted or subscribed to the valuation numbers which are getting mentioned in various posts on social media,” she said in a Twitter post.

Mamaearth’s proposed Rs 2,900 crore IPO has raised serious valuation concerns. The company was last valued at $1.2 billion in January 2022. One year later, Honasa, according to reports, is seeking a valuation of $3 billion through its IPO.

Many users on Twitter called Mamaearth ‘another Paytm in the making’ as the fintech giant which was seeking a Rs 1.4 lakh crore valuation at the time of IPO in late 2021 is currently valued at about Rs 35,000 crore. Alagh's statement’s gained significance since market regulator Sebi, post the debacle of Paytm on the exchanges had taken a tough stance on ‘valuation’ to protect the interest of retail investors.

Add to it, retail investors who have been “once bitten, twice shy” would not be willing to invest in a barely profit-making firm seeking a very high valuation. Start-ups like Snapdeal, Mobikwik and Boat have postponed their IPO plans. At the end of FY22, Honasa Consumer posted a net profit of Rs 14 crore and revenues of `943 crore.

It had reported losses of Rs 1,332 crore in FY21 and Rs 428 crore in FY20. Suman Bannerjee, CIO, of Hedonova, an AIF firm investing in alternative assets such as NFTs, crypto and P2P lending, said on Wednesday Mamaearth will see a 70% drop in share prices one year after the IPO and this is a class action lawsuit waiting to happen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamaearth Ghazal Alagh
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp