Sony unveils prototype EV 'Afeela' to be made with Honda

As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies says the CEO of Sony Honda Mobility.

Published: 05th January 2023

Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. stands beside a newly unveiled electric vehicle prototype car 'Afeela' | AP

By Associated Press

LAS VEGAS: Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.

The vehicle, first announced in October, glided out on stage at the CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be called the Afeela.

Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility, said the company expects to take pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver the first cars to customers in North America in spring 2026.

Yasuhide Mizuno, representative director, chairman and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Inc. speaks during a Sony news conference before the start of the CES tech show on Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas | AP

“As safety and security are essential to mobility, we will integrate Sony’s sensors and the Honda safety along with other intelligent technologies,” Mizuno said.

Sony and Honda announced their 50-50 joint venture in March. It unites Honda’s know-how in autos, mobility technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, network, sensor and entertainment expertise.

Production of the vehicle will take place at one of Honda’s 12 plants in the US. The US was chosen for the launch because electric vehicles are already popular there. Japan came second as Honda’s home market, and other markets, including Europe, will follow, but no dates have been set.

