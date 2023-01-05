Volkswagen group's India sales grow 85 per cent to 1,01,270 units in 2022

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German automotive group Volkswagen's sales in India grew 85.48 per cent to 1,01,270 units in 2022, KODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

The group's sales in India stood at 54,598 units in 2021.

The strategy of the group, which is present in India through brands SKODA, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, is spearheaded by SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt (SAVWIPL).

"While challenges around the ongoing chip shortage and increasing input costs continued, we successfully re-calibrated, taking action with agility and speed to minimise the impact of these," SAVWIPL Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said in a statement.

On the strategic importance of India for the VW Group, he said it is an important market for the group's global expansion plans.

"There is a story of sustainable progress emerging for the group in India and from India," he said, adding the country is also emerging as a key manufacturing hub for the group.

Arora further said, "Exports remain a fundamental pillar of growth. We serve 44 of the VW Group's export markets from India. The India region is also contributing to the Group globally in terms of being a growing base of suppliers, engineers."

The group's exports from India stood at 33,397 units last year.

SAVWIPL Executive Director Group Sales & Marketing, Christian Cahn von Seelen said,"For VW and SKODA, 2022 saw us rolling out the complete India 2.0 portfolio, with both brands clocking significant sales growth.

Audi showcased solid performance in volume.

"Sports and supersports car brands Porsche and Lamborghini also scaled new heights, he said, adding the group's luxury EVs Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan achieved "remarkable resonance in the market".

