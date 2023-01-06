Bank visit not must to update Know Your Customer info: RBI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bank customers will not be required to visit branch to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) information. Customers can provide a self-declaration through online channels, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.

“If there is no change in KYC information, a self-declaration to that effect from the individual customer is sufficient to complete the re-KYC process,” said RBI. “The banks have been advised to provide facility of such self-declaration to the individual customers through various non-face-to-face channels such as registered email-id, registered mobile number, ATMs, digital channels (such as online banking/internet banking, mobile application), letter, etc., without need for a visit to bank branch,” it added.

