Home Business

GDP growth forecast to slow to 7%; weak global demand, high inflation biggest challenges

Higher commodity costs and a falling rupee have left India struggling with a deteriorating trade balance and its current account deficit hit a record high of $36.4 billion in the September 2022 quarte

Published: 06th January 2023 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

India GDP

(Express Illustrations | Amiit Bandre)

By AFP

MUMBAI: India's economic growth will slow to 7.0 percent this financial year, according to official estimates released Friday, as weaker global demand and high inflation weigh on the world's fifth-largest economy.

The National Statistics Office forecast for the year ending March 31 still ranks India's economic outlook above every other major country but is down from the 8.7 percent growth recorded in 2021-22.

India bounced back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic but is now grappling with the same headwinds buffeting the global economy.

Rising petrol costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have had a ripple effect on prices for the country's 1.4 billion people.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked rates by 2.25 percentage points between May and December in an aggressive response to rising consumer inflation, which hit a high of 7.79 percent in April before moderating.

WEB SCRAWL | 'The economy, stupid': So, what awaits India in 2023

Higher commodity costs and a falling rupee have left India struggling with a deteriorating trade balance and its current account deficit hit a record high of $36.4 billion in the September 2022 quarter.

The Indian rupee hit record lows last year, plunging more than 11 percent against the US dollar as the greenback rallied on risk-averse market sentiment.

But India's currency has proven more resilient than its Asian peers, aided by regular central bank intervention.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts 6.1 percent growth for India this year, down from 6.8 percent in 2022.

But the figure is still significantly higher than every other major world economy, with IMF deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh attributing India's resilience to structural reforms and its hawkish approach to fighting inflation.

"India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average," she told an event in New Delhi on Friday.

India's benchmark Sensex closed 0.75 percent lower in Mumbai ahead of the GDP growth data release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Economy GDP
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp