Home Business

Poonawalla Fincorp disbursements rise 116 per cent to Rs 3,980 crore in third quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp on Thursday said its total disbursements at consolidated level increased 116% to Rs 3,980 crore in the third quarter compared to same quarter in 2021. 

Published: 06th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Poonawalla Fincorp on Thursday said its total disbursements at consolidated level increased 116% to Rs 3,980 crore in the third quarter compared to same quarter in 2021. On a standalone basis, the company’s total disbursement during Q3FY23 was up 8% and stood at nearly Rs 3,370 crore against Q2FY23 disbursement of Rs 3,110 crore. 

The consolidated AUM grew by 28% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to nearly Rs 19,550 crore as of December 31, 2022, despite sharp reduction in discontinued loan book , said the company in a filing to the BSE. The company, on December 14, announced the sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) at a valuation of Rs 3,900 crore, subject to regulatory approvals.  

The transaction aims at maximising the shareholders’ value in the long term as Poonawalla Fincorp (standalone) will continue to focus on building a Tech-Led and Digital-First financial services company, with leadership in consumer & MSME financing. During the third quarter, we continued our strong growth momentum by achieving highest ever quarterly disbursement through 100% organic route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poonawalla Fincorp
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp