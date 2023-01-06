Home Business

Rupee rises 15 paise to 82.47 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 105.07.

Published: 06th January 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: he rupee gained 15 paise to 82.47 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking a firm trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and strength of the American currency in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.52 against the dollar, then gained further ground to touch 82.47, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 82.62 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 105.07.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.22 per cent to USD 79.65 per barrel.

As per ADP, the US economy added 235,000 private jobs in December against expected 150,000.

Initial jobless claims too came in lower at 204,000 against expected 225,000, IFA Global Research Academy said in a research note.

"This increases the probability of the US Fed delivering in line with its hawkish communication as wages and therefore core inflation could stay elevated for longer," it added.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 177.35 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 60,530.62.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 40.80 points or 0.23 per cent to 18,032.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,449.45 crore, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee rupee value Dollar-rupee value
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp