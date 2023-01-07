German luxury carmaker Mercedes posts record sales in India in 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz touched a new peak in calendar year 2022 as the German marquee brand delivered 15, 822 new cars to customers in January-December 2022 period, registering a strong 41% YoY sales growth.

With this, Mercedes retained its leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment, for the eighth consecutive year. Mercedes is followed by another German brand - BMW - which in 2021 also posted its highest-ever annual customer deliveries in its history. BMW sold 11,981 cars and 7,282 motorcycles in CY2022.To maintain lead, Merc will launch 10 cars in 2023 and a majority of them would be in the top-end category (priced more than Rs 1 crore).

“The biggest growth for us in last year has come from the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment, where we have grown by 69%... We have sold more than 3,500 cars only in TEVs in 2022... that’s a lot of cars in the Rs 1-crore-plus segment,” said MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer.

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz touched a new peak in calendar year 2022 as the German marquee brand delivered 15, 822 new cars to customers in January-December 2022 period, registering a strong 41% YoY sales growth. With this, Mercedes retained its leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment, for the eighth consecutive year. Mercedes is followed by another German brand - BMW - which in 2021 also posted its highest-ever annual customer deliveries in its history. BMW sold 11,981 cars and 7,282 motorcycles in CY2022.To maintain lead, Merc will launch 10 cars in 2023 and a majority of them would be in the top-end category (priced more than Rs 1 crore). “The biggest growth for us in last year has come from the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment, where we have grown by 69%... We have sold more than 3,500 cars only in TEVs in 2022... that’s a lot of cars in the Rs 1-crore-plus segment,” said MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer.