German luxury carmaker Mercedes posts record sales in India in 2022

With this, Mercedes retained its leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment, for the eighth consecutive year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz touched a new peak in calendar year 2022 as the German marquee brand delivered 15, 822 new cars to customers in January-December 2022 period, registering a strong 41% YoY sales growth.

With this, Mercedes retained its leadership position in the country’s luxury car segment, for the eighth consecutive year. Mercedes is followed by another German brand - BMW - which in 2021 also posted its highest-ever annual customer deliveries in its history. BMW sold 11,981 cars and 7,282 motorcycles in CY2022.To maintain lead, Merc will launch 10 cars in 2023 and a majority of them would be in the top-end category (priced more than Rs 1 crore).

“The biggest growth for us in last year has come from the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment, where we have grown by 69%... We have sold more than 3,500 cars only in TEVs in 2022... that’s a lot of cars in the Rs 1-crore-plus segment,” said MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer.

