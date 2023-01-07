Home Business

Government to penalise any damage to telecom infra

The government said various agencies often undertake excavation activities wherein underground utility assets get damaged.

07th January 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will penalise if there is damage to telecom  infrastructure during digging and excavation by anyone. As per Indian Telegraph (Infrastructure Safety) Rules, 2022, notified on  January 3, anyone who wants to exercise a legal right to dig or excavate any property will have to prior notice to the licensee.

“Any person, who has dug/excavated any property causing damage to a telegraph infrastructure, shall be liable to pay damage charges to telegraph authority. The damage charges shall be computed based on such expenses as may be incurred in restoring damages,” said DoT in a press note. The government said various agencies often undertake excavation activities wherein underground utility assets get damaged.

