India should strive to become hub of software products, focus on democratising govt data: President 

Droupadi Murmu said India has emerged as an important country for use of technology for people-centric governance, especially during the pandemic, which has benefitted the rest of the world as well.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw releases publications during presentation of the seventh edition of the Digital India Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw releases publications during presentation of the seventh edition of the Digital India Awards. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After proving its prowess in the field of software, India should strive to become a hub for software products, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

While speaking at the 7th edition of Digital India Awards, Murmu said that India should focus on democratising government data to help technology enthusiasts in the country develop localised digital solutions.

"We should leverage the prevailing policies and avail the ecosystem to position the country as a global powerhouse of software and hardware products by building made-in-India technology," Murmu said.

She said India has emerged as an important country for use of technology for people-centric governance, especially during the pandemic, which has benefitted the rest of the world as well.

"Digital India is also playing an important role in enhancing the country's profile on the world stage. This becomes all the more relevant as India takes over the presidency of G20 which is a milestone event," Murmu said.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

She said India has unveiled indigenously developed 5G technology and the rollout of the 5G services will transform governance as well.

"We should focus on democratising government data so that young technology enthusiasts can use it to build localised digital solutions," Murmu said.

At the event, the President conferred awards to 22 government entities in the field of digital governance.

