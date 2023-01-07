JG Chemicals files draft IPO papers with Sebi

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: JG Chemicals has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering.The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5.70 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

JG Chemicals, which is India’s largest zinc oxide manufacturer, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh equity shares by its existing promoter group shareholders, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

MUMBAI: JG Chemicals has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering.The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5.70 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. JG Chemicals, which is India’s largest zinc oxide manufacturer, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 57 lakh equity shares by its existing promoter group shareholders, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).