Surinder Chawla is new MD of Paytm Payments Bank

Published: 09th January 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm. Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has received banking regulator RBI’s approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as its Managing Director and CEO. Previously, Chawla worked with HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. 

The appointment comes as part of PPBL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technology capabilities and drive financial inclusion in the country. Chawla’s expertise will be a great addition to PPBL, the company said. The appointment will become effective upon the completion of the requisite regulatory formalities.

