TCS likely to report 12-16 per cent YOY revenue growth in Q3

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will report its Q3 earnings later today, and brokerages expect that the company will post over 12%-16% y-o-y revenue growth in constant currency.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the company will have a healthy 1.9% sequential growth in constant currency.

"On profitability, we forecast an 80 bps increase in EBIT margin on a sequential basis, which will be led by depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and other currencies, easing supply side pressures, especially in India and general operational improvements," it said.

TCS, which has been active in a number of deal announcements, is likely to report strong deal wins of over $9 billion for the quarter.

IDBI Capital expects the IT company's revenue in the December quarter to be around Rs 56,981 crore, a 16.6% y-o-y increase compared to Rs 48,885 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit is estimated to be around Rs 10,929 crore in Q3, a 11.9% y-o-y increase compared to Rs 9,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Also, the third quarter is a seasonally weak quarter for IT companies due to higher furloughs.

During Q2 earnings, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, said that there is an increasing sense of caution and that the environment is challenging and that they need to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, shares of TCS surged 2.91% to Rs 3,305.15 apiece at 12 noon on Monday.

