Vikas Purohit to head Meta's global biz group in India

Purohit will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India.

Published: 09th January 2023 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Meta

Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Nov. 9, 2022. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Meta on Monday announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the Director of Global Business Group in India.

Vikas Purohit, Meta's new Director of global business. (Photo | Express)

Purohit will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s brands and agencies to drive Meta’s revenue growth across key channels in India, as well as partner with the media and creative ecosystems, Meta said in a statement.

He will have the company’s key business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams reporting to him. Purohit will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India.

Previously, Purohit, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, in companies such as Tata CLiQ, Amazon, Reliance Brands Limited, Aditya Birla Group and Tommy Hilfiger.

He started his career at Aditya Birla Group before joining Tommy Hilfiger and then heading retail at Reliance Brands Limited.

