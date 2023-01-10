Home Business

Sensex, Nifty decline in early trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243 points to 60,504.30 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 61.75 points to 18,039.45 points.

Published: 10th January 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks declined in initial trade on Tuesday, dragged down by IT and banking stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets. Unabated foreign fund outflows also negatively impacted the domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243 points to 60,504.30 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 61.75 points to 18,039.45 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, ITC and ICICI Bank were the major laggards.

India's largest IT services company TCS quoted over 2 per cent lower in early trade even after reporting an 11 per cent rise in December quarter net profit to Rs 10,846 crore.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Titan and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners from the 30-share pack.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted lower.

Markets in the US had ended on a mixed note on Monday. International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.44 per cent to USD 79.32 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 203.13 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Sensex had zoomed 846.94 points or 1.41 per cent to settle at 60,747.31 points on Monday. Nifty had climbed 241.75 points or 1.35 per cent to end at 18,101.20 points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Domestic equity market
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp