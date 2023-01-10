Home Business

Tata Consultancy Services report 11 per cent rise in net profit for third quarter

Though the company’s attrition saw a slight decline in Q3 at 21.3%, its headcount has been reduced by 2,197 in the third quarter.

Published: 10th January 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai (File |Reuters)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a lower-than-estimated 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 at Rs 10,846 crore compared to Rs 9,769 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, it surprised the Street with its Q3 revenue at Rs 58,229 crore, a 19.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by cloud demand. Its revenue in the year-ago period stood at Rs 48,885 crore. Analysts had predicted a 12-16% rise in revenues.

Though the company’s attrition saw a slight decline in Q3 at 21.3%, its headcount has been reduced by 2,197 in the third quarter. Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, TCS, said this doesn’t indicate anything on the demand side. “We made a significant investment in hiring fresh talent last year as well as the last two quarters of this year,” he said.

The company has also made a significant investment in the talent development of these people to make them productive now.  “That investment is now paying off...Demand is high, we are just operating it very efficiently right now,” he said. The IT major had added 28,238 employees on a net basis in the same quarter last year.

TCS’ order book for the quarter stood at $7.8 billion. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS said, the overall demand scenario has not changed significantly. He also added that caution has different colours across markets. “If you look at Europe, there is a real big issue out there and it would take some time for this caution to dissipate. If you look at North America and UK, which together constitute about two-third of our revenue, the environment there is supportive,” he said.

Looking ahead, and beyond current uncertainties, our longer-term growth outlook remains robust, he added. The company’s growth was led by Retail and CPG at 18.7% and Life Sciences & Healthcare verticals at 14.4%.  TCS’ operating margin stood at 24.5%, contraction of 0.5% YoY and net margin at 18.6%. The Board of Directors have declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share. The interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on February 3, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp