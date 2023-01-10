Tata Consultancy Services report 11 per cent rise in net profit for third quarter

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a lower-than-estimated 11% rise in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 at Rs 10,846 crore compared to Rs 9,769 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, it surprised the Street with its Q3 revenue at Rs 58,229 crore, a 19.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase, driven by cloud demand. Its revenue in the year-ago period stood at Rs 48,885 crore. Analysts had predicted a 12-16% rise in revenues.

Though the company’s attrition saw a slight decline in Q3 at 21.3%, its headcount has been reduced by 2,197 in the third quarter. Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, TCS, said this doesn’t indicate anything on the demand side. “We made a significant investment in hiring fresh talent last year as well as the last two quarters of this year,” he said.

The company has also made a significant investment in the talent development of these people to make them productive now. “That investment is now paying off...Demand is high, we are just operating it very efficiently right now,” he said. The IT major had added 28,238 employees on a net basis in the same quarter last year.

TCS’ order book for the quarter stood at $7.8 billion. Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS said, the overall demand scenario has not changed significantly. He also added that caution has different colours across markets. “If you look at Europe, there is a real big issue out there and it would take some time for this caution to dissipate. If you look at North America and UK, which together constitute about two-third of our revenue, the environment there is supportive,” he said.

Looking ahead, and beyond current uncertainties, our longer-term growth outlook remains robust, he added. The company’s growth was led by Retail and CPG at 18.7% and Life Sciences & Healthcare verticals at 14.4%. TCS’ operating margin stood at 24.5%, contraction of 0.5% YoY and net margin at 18.6%. The Board of Directors have declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share. The interim dividend and the special dividend will be paid on February 3, 2023.

