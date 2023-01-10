Home Business

Telcos' Average Revenue Per User likely to grow in third quarter

Airtel India EBITDA margins are expected at 52.5%, up 70 bps QoQ, aided by residual benefit of lower SUC, despite higher network opex on 5G rollout.  

Published: 10th January 2023 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) are likely to witness growth in their ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) in the third quarter of this fiscal.

According to a report by ICICI Securities, the ARPU of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Ideal Limited (VIL) expected to be up by up 1.5%, 2%, 2% QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) to Rs 180, Rs 194 and Rs 134, respectively.   

"ARPU growth is expected to be seen for all telcos with some subscriber mix benefit," reads the report.

In terms of revenue, Jio's revenue is expected to be up by 3% to Rs 23206 crore. Airtel's India wireless revenue is expected to be up 2.1% to Rs 19,359 crore and Vodafone Idea's revenue is to be flattish at Rs 10,620 crore in the third quarter this fiscal FY22-23.

Telecom operator Jio is to lead the subscriber addition with 6 million (mn) net sub additions during Q3. The second largest telco Airtel is likely to add modest 1 mn subscribers amid SIM consolidation. On the other hand, elevated churn at Vodafone Idea (VIL) is likely with a subscriber loss of 6 million.

The report also noted that telcos are expected to see residual benefits of lower SUC (Spectrum usage charges) emanating from their recent spectrum purchase, while network opex for Jio and Airtel will go up with 5G rollout.

Airtel India EBITDA margins are expected at 52.5%, up 70 bps QoQ, aided by residual benefit of lower SUC, despite higher network opex on 5G rollout.  

For Jio,  EBITDA margins are likely to be at 51.5%, up 50 bps QoQ and net profit at Rs. 4624 crore, up 2.3% QoQ.

For Vodafone Idea, the company is expected to post a net loss of Rs. 7557 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telecom Smartphone Mobile
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp