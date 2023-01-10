Uttar Pradesh ministers’ team visit Chennai, interacts with over 100 entrepreneurs at GIS-23

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A team of UP ministers, led by state Finance minister Suresh Khanna, held an interactive session evoking a respectable response from potential investors in Chennai on late Monday evening. The team has been in Chennai for the last two days to invite the investors to Global Investors Summit due to

take place in Lucknow on February 10-12.

Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Aseem Arun of the Yogi government along with Ministers of State Narendra Kashyap and Nitin Agarwal attended the session which witnessed the participation of over 100 delegates from various industrial groups based in Chennai. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through a video message formally invited entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

As the chief guest, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna claimed at the roadshow that UP had a stable government which changed the perception of the state in the outside world by bringing about sweeping changes in the state policies and making it safe for investment. The minister claimed that the state government had made concerted and successful efforts to improve infrastructure, communication, road connectivity, law and order in the state.

“The UP government follows a policy of zero tolerance against crime and corruption. UP has the largest cluster of MSMEs”, he remarked.

The Uttar Pradesh delegation laid emphasis on how unnecessary laws were abolished to rid the system of red-tapism obstructing industry and trade. “Subsidies in various sectors are being extended to promote industries,” pointed out Khanna. He said that UP had the safest environment for industrialists today. Inviting the

entrepreneurs to invest in UP, he assured them of honouring their suggestions and providing them with all the necessary facilities.

Earlier, welcoming the entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu to the roadshow, Minister of State Nitin Agarwal talked about the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. “UP is the largest consumer market in the country with a population of 24 crores. The state is marching ahead on the path of continuous progress.

Today UP is the second most favourable state in the country in terms of ease of doing business,” said the Minister of State (Independent charge) for Excise & Liquor Prohibition.

He shared with the gathering that the UP government had implemented 25 new policies to create an industry-business-friendly environment.

Besides the bureaucrats accompanying the ministerial delegation held talks with more than 15 industrialists. They also made a detailed presentation about the investment opportunities and the facilities available in UP.

Prominent among those present in the road show included the Chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD of Trivitron Group GSK Velu, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy at HCL Group Kirti Karamchandani, Director of Aperon Healthcare, Anita Madala, and Director of Paterson Energy, Amarnath.

