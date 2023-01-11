Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai launches IONIQ 5 at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023. The EV is aggressively priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. Bookings for the IONIQ 5 have already begun for Rs 1 lakh.

IONIQ 5 was launched in the presence of film actor Shah Rukh Khan who also happens to be associated with Hyundai India for about 25 years.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability. Driving the pump to plug revolution, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solutions.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) that will pave the way for a new era of electric mobility lifestyle and has been anchored on the pillars of Modularity, Performance, Reliability and Usability, the Korean carmaker said.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers its customers a 72.6 kWh high voltage battery pack with high-density battery cells and compact battery pack construct. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will offer a range of 631 km per full charge (As per ARAI). It is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 160 kW (217 ps) and 350 Nm (35.7 kgm) of torque.

The EV comes with an Ultra-fast battery charging technology. Utilizing a 350 kW DC charger, Hyundai IONIQ 5’s 72.6 kWh battery can be charged 10 % - 80 % in just 18 minutes and with a 150 kW DC charger the battery can be charged from 10 % - 80 % in 21 minutes (ambient temp. of 25°C). Both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used, claims Hyundai.

Safety-wise, IONIQ 5 has 6 Airbags, a Virtual engine sound system (VESS), an Electric parking brake (EPB), All Four Disc Brakes, Multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and Power Child Lock. The EV is also a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

