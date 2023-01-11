Home Business

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai launches IONIQ 5 at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh

IONIQ 5 was launched in the presence of film actor Shah Rukh Khan who also happens to be associated with Hyundai India for about 25 years. 

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday launched the much anticipated Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023. The EV is aggressively priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers. Bookings for the IONIQ 5 have already begun for Rs 1 lakh. 

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai IONIQ 5 represents our shift towards future mobility with tenets that encapsulate intelligent technology, innovation and sustainability. Driving the pump to plug revolution, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will pave the way for faster adoption of electric mobility and build customer confidence towards truly liberating electric mobility solutions.”

Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been launched in India on the underpinnings of E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) that will pave the way for a new era of electric mobility lifestyle and has been anchored on the pillars of Modularity, Performance, Reliability and Usability, the Korean carmaker said. 

Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers its customers a 72.6 kWh high voltage battery pack with high-density battery cells and compact battery pack construct. Hyundai IONIQ 5 will offer a range of 631 km per full charge (As per ARAI). It is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 160 kW (217 ps) and 350 Nm (35.7 kgm) of torque. 

The EV comes with an Ultra-fast battery charging technology. Utilizing a 350 kW DC charger, Hyundai IONIQ 5’s 72.6 kWh battery can be charged 10 % - 80 % in just 18 minutes and with a 150 kW DC charger the battery can be charged from 10 % - 80 % in 21 minutes (ambient temp. of 25°C). Both 800V ultra-rapid and 400V rapid chargers can be used, claims Hyundai. 

Safety-wise, IONIQ 5 has 6 Airbags, a Virtual engine sound system (VESS), an Electric parking brake (EPB), All Four Disc Brakes, Multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and Power Child Lock. The EV is also a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

