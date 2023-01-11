Auto Expo 2023: Lexus unveils all-new Lexus RX with two powertrains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lexus India on Wednesday unveiled the all-new 5th generation RX during its first-ever participation at India’s largest automobile exhibition, the Auto Expo 2023. The Lexus RX India Lineup comes with two powertrains -- the RX350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX500h F-Sport Performance.

Lexus India President Naveen Soni said, "We are confident that the introduction of these two variants will set a new standard in the Indian luxury car segment. Not only that, Lexus India is also committed to support India's sustainable future with our portfolio of electrified cars that are luxuriously crafted, and consciously engineered to coexist in harmony with nature. In line with the global direction, Lexus India will continue to strengthen its presence through enhancement of its electrified range of cars and work towards crafting a better tomorrow."

RX350h Luxury Hybrid:

The RX 350h Luxury Hybrid will be powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with hybrid transaxle and a rear E-Four electric motor, producing 247 total system horsepower, electronically controlled continuously variable transmission, AWD Layout and an acceleration of 0–100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.

RX350h to be made available in eight exterior color options, featuring few exclusive colors such as Red Mica, Deep Blue, Sonic Quartz, Sonic Titanium, and two exclusive interior color options -- Solis White & Dark Sepia & Sumi Woodgrain, Medium Brown Bamboo Ornamentation.



RX500h F-Sport Performance:

The RX 500h F-Sport Performance introduces a Lexus first hybrid electric system that integrates the high-torque 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit. The most powerful RX to date with 366 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque. This performance model is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission and an acceleration of up to 0–100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds.

The new RX also houses the globally renowned Lexus Safety System (LSS) 3.0. In India, it comes with a range of advanced technology features like, Pre collision System (PCS) with Vehicle detection and braking for Stationary as well as Preceding Vehicles only, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for All Speed Ranges, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) & Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Auto High Beam (AHB) & Adaptive High beam System (AHS) Headlamps. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) & Safe Exit Assist technology (SEA).

Lexus in India offers a portfolio which also includes the LC500h, LS 500h, ES300h, NX350h, and LX500d.

Bookings for both the variants begin today at all our Lexus Guest Experience Centers across India. Prices of both the variants will be announced at an opportune time later.

