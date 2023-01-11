Home Business

Auto Expo 2023: Volvo and Eicher joint venture unveils series of EV commercial vehicles

Volvo Trucks showcased the Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 Tractor which is undergoing extensive trials with leading e-commerce operators in long-haul hub-to-hub operations.

Published: 11th January 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo-Eicher

(Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV) (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture) unveiled a range of future-ready mobility solutions from the Eicher and Volvo brands at Auto Expo 2023.

Under the banner of VECV’s vision of Smart Sustainability, the company showcased its expanded EV and Natural Gas portfolio.

The Eicher brand unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck.  Built on Eicher’s proven EV platform, the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck is specifically developed for economical and clean last-mile applications.

Also on display is the Eicher Pro 8055 LNG/CNG truck designed specifically for meeting needs for clean transport in long-haul applications. While managing longer range on LNG, the Eicher Pro 8055 is capable of transitioning to use CNG fuel by the simple turn of a switch - well suited to leverage the rapidly expanding CNG distributor network. 

Volvo Trucks showcased the Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 Tractor which is undergoing extensive trials with leading e-commerce operators in long-haul hub-to-hub operations. The Volvo LNG solution is based on the unique Diesel-cycle technology that provides 15-20% improvement in fuel economy over Petrol or Otto-cycle technologies.

Volvo Buses presented its 15m Volvo 9600 luxury coach. Built on the Volvo 9600 platform, the coach offers First Class luxury seating for an exclusive travel experience.

At the Auto Expo 2023, VECV also showcased prototype Eicher Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Hydrogen ICE technology engine.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV, said, "The electrification of the CV industry has already started with buses, and we believe that a range of alternative fuels, including LNG, Ethanol and Hydrogen are essential to lead decarbonisation of the CV industry. Under the banner of Smart Sustainability, VECV is well poised to harness this opportunity and play a transformative role for the Indian CV industry."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp