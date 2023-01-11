Auto Expo 2023: Volvo and Eicher joint venture unveils series of EV commercial vehicles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: VE Commercial Vehicle (VECV) (a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture) unveiled a range of future-ready mobility solutions from the Eicher and Volvo brands at Auto Expo 2023.

Under the banner of VECV’s vision of Smart Sustainability, the company showcased its expanded EV and Natural Gas portfolio.

The Eicher brand unveiled India's longest 13.5 m electric Intercity Coach and the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck. Built on Eicher’s proven EV platform, the Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9 T GVW truck is specifically developed for economical and clean last-mile applications.

Also on display is the Eicher Pro 8055 LNG/CNG truck designed specifically for meeting needs for clean transport in long-haul applications. While managing longer range on LNG, the Eicher Pro 8055 is capable of transitioning to use CNG fuel by the simple turn of a switch - well suited to leverage the rapidly expanding CNG distributor network.

Volvo Trucks showcased the Volvo FM LNG 420 4X2 Tractor which is undergoing extensive trials with leading e-commerce operators in long-haul hub-to-hub operations. The Volvo LNG solution is based on the unique Diesel-cycle technology that provides 15-20% improvement in fuel economy over Petrol or Otto-cycle technologies.

Volvo Buses presented its 15m Volvo 9600 luxury coach. Built on the Volvo 9600 platform, the coach offers First Class luxury seating for an exclusive travel experience.

At the Auto Expo 2023, VECV also showcased prototype Eicher Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Hydrogen ICE technology engine.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, VECV, said, "The electrification of the CV industry has already started with buses, and we believe that a range of alternative fuels, including LNG, Ethanol and Hydrogen are essential to lead decarbonisation of the CV industry. Under the banner of Smart Sustainability, VECV is well poised to harness this opportunity and play a transformative role for the Indian CV industry."

