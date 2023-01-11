Home Business

Lenders approve second auction for Reliance Capital

Apart from Torrent Group and Hinduja Group, now Piramal-Cosmea and Oaktree are also eligible to participate in the bidding for Anil Ambani’s insolvent Reliance Capital.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani. (File| PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Voting on the expected lines, the lenders on Tuesday unanimously decided in favour of the proposal to hold the second round of e-auction for Reliance Capital. With the approval of second round of auction, the earlier bids of Torrent and Hinduja are no longer valid.

“The outcome of the voting is on expected lines as it allow lenders to get a better offer for Reliance Capital. The decision of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) has also paved the way for entry of other two bidders, Piramal-Cosmea and Oaktree, to enter the fray,” said a source. “Proposal to conduct a second Challenge Mechanism round approved with an overwhelming 100% vote by the lenders, led by LIC and EPFO, who have 35% voting rights,” he added.

Apart from Torrent Group and Hinduja Group, now Piramal-Cosmea and Oaktree are also eligible to participate in the bidding for Anil Ambani’s insolvent Reliance Capital. The lenders have set Rs 9,500 crore as base bid for the second of e-auction, including a minimum cash offer of Rs 8,000 crore.

In the first round of the auction that ended on December 21, Torrent Investments gave the highest offer of Rs 8,640 crore based on NPV. After the deadline for the auction passed, Hinduja Group revised its bid price to Rs 9,000 crore on December 23, from its previous bid of Rs 8,110 crore.

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group claimed that Hinduja’s revised offer, after the e-auction, is illegal and non-compliant. Torrent accused Hinduja of revising its bid in violation of Challenge Mechanism and got a stay from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). NCLT has directed the administrator not to present Hinduja’s revised offer before the CoC. The tribunal will give its order on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Capital
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp