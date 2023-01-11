Home Business

SIP inflow at all-time high of Rs 13,573 cr in December, equity MF flow at Rs 7.3,000 crore

The assets under management (AuM) of mutual fund industry rose 5.7% or Rs 2.2 lakh crore to Rs 39.88 lakh crore in 2022.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual funds

For representational purposes

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The mutual fund industry showed strong growth in December as inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) reached an all-time last month, while inflows into equity mutual funds surged to Rs 7,303 crore in December compared to Rs 2,258 crore in November 2022.

Monthly SIP contribution reached Rs 13,573 crore in December 2022 compared to Rs 11,305 crore in December 2021, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) on Tuesday.

The assets under management (AuM) of mutual fund industry rose 5.7% or Rs 2.2 lakh crore to Rs 39.88 lakh crore in 2022. Mutual fund folios reached an all-time high of 14.11 crore in December 2022 from 12.02 crore in December 2021.

“The importance of investing in equity markets for the longer term goals is not lost on investors and the same is reflected in the ever-increasing awareness and adoption of SIP as a goal-linked route to create wealth over the long term,” said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, Amfi. 

“This month nearly 24 lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument. SIPs are the simplest route to build a disciplined habit of regular investing.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIP SIP inflow mutual fund
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp