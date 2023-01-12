Anti-competitive practices: SC to hear Google’s plea on January 16

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear Google’s plea against an order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapping a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore for its alleged anti-competitive practices in relation to Android devices.

The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate AM Singhvi before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Urging the bench to list the plea urgently as the compliance date is January 19, Singhvi said the directions that have been passed are “extraordinary”.

“I am asking (listing of the case) for Friday. The compliance date (of the order) is January 19, otherwise the matter will become infructuous,” he said. As per Singhvi’s request the CJI’s request the bench agreed to list the plea for January 16, 2023.

