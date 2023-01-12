Governent allows NRIs to use UPI payments

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in 10 countries will now be able to do transactions through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform on their international numbers.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has allowed UPI platforms to onboard non-resident account holders from ten countries with international mobile numbers.

In a circular issued to UPI members, NPCI said NRIs in Singapore, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UK will be allowed to use UPI platforms. NRIs must have non-resident external (NRE) and non-resident ordinary (NRO) accounts to access UPI transactions with their international mobile numbers. As per the circular, member banks will need to ensure the UPI account is only allowed as “per the extant FEMA regulations and RBI rules”.

