Maruti Suzuki goes big with SUVs, unveils JIMNY, Baleno-based SUV coupe FRONX

According to MSIL, the sporty compact SUV FRONX, which is Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno-based SUV coupe, will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment.

Published: 12th January 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and the much-awaited JIMNY (5-door)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

To strengthen its SUV line-up, the country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Thursday unveiled two new SUVs - FRONX and the much-awaited JIMNY (5-door).  

According to MSIL, the sporty compact SUV FRONX, which is Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno-based SUV coupe, will introduce a new design trend into the country’s SUV segment while the legendry off-roader JIMNY will attract passionate & professional off-roaders, and SUV customers alike.

Customers can pre-book the FRONX and JIMNY at any NEXA showroom or by logging at its website.

Introducing the two,  Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have been witnessing a rapid shift in customer preference towards SUVs. I am pleased to share that both our recently launched SUVs, the Grand Vitara and New Brezza, have received a resounding response from the market and are enjoying strong customer demand. I am confident that both FRONX and JIMNY will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, Grand Vitara and Brezza.”

FRONX

Conceptualized, designed and developed in India for young car buyers, FRONX pioneers a ‘Shape of New’ compact SUVs in the country, according to Maruti Suzuki. FRONX comes in multiple powertrain options to meet different customer requirements.

There is one all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology. The FRONX with Turbo Boosterjet

engine will be available with the choice of 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Customers can also choose an Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine which offers Idle Start Stop technology and transmission options of 5-speed manual and AGS. 

The FRONX is built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, it uses high tensile and ultra-high tensile steel to ensure a stronger body structure. The FRONX compact SUV is equipped with 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side & curtain), 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD & brake assist (BA), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among other high-end safety features.

JIMNY (5-door):

The JIMNY (5-door) is unveiled to the world today and will be introduced in India first, followed by Suzuki’s global markets. In global markets, Suzuki sells the 3-door version of JIMNY. The SUV, according to Maruti Suzuki, is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). 

“Carrying forward its strong legacy of over 50 years of global success, the JIMNY is meant to go deeper, higher and farther. An off-road machine built for purpose, the JIMNY is developed to navigate treacherous terrains, manoeuvre through dense woods, and conquer the toughest terrains with ease,” claims MSIlL. Additionally, it offers a comfortable ride as a daily driver.

Powered by the proven K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, the JIMNY is tuned to a 5-speed Manual and a 4-speed Automatic Transmission options.

This engine produces 105hp and 134Nm of peak torque. It also gets Maruti’s mild-hybrid technology. 

Expected Launch & Competition 

FRONX is expected to hit road in the next 2-3 months. The coupe styled SUV will take on Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 

JIMNY, on the other hand, will be rolled out for customers around mid-2023. It will rival against the likes of Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha. 

