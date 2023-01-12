Home Business

Maruti Suzuki to focus on SUVs to regain 50 per cent domestic market share

In recent months, MSIL launched the updated compact Brezza SUV and mid-size Grand Vitara in collaboration with Toyota.

Published: 12th January 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) had plans to launch more sports utility vehicles (SUVs) to recover its lost market share in the domestic market. The carmaker admitted that a delay in launching SUVs dented its market share which came down from over 50% a few years back to about 41% now.  

“The main reason why we couldn’t sustain our market share was a delay in launching SUVs from our end. We are in the process of taking corrective action and hope to recover our market share,” Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, of Suzuki Motor Corporation said. He added that the company would launch its new SUV on Thursday at the Auto Expo.

In recent months, MSIL launched the updated compact Brezza SUV and mid-size Grand Vitara in collaboration with Toyota. The SUVs are in high demand and due to chip shortage there is a good waiting period for the two.  

Suzuki also said that India has the potential to become the number one automotive market in the world and small cars have an important role to play in it.

“I can see that there can be a time when India would be positioned as the number one market (of automobiles) in the world. Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki as a group would like to capture this opportunity. We would like to develop technology for providing the right mobility solutions to this market,” he said without giving a timeline for India to climb to the top.

India surpassed Japan last year to become the third largest automotive market, after China and the US, having sold over an estimated 42.5 lakh units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki SUV Auto Expo
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp