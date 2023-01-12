Home Business

Twitter working on in-app currency to help creators earn

However, it is still unclear when the platform will launch this new in-app feature.

Published: 12th January 2023 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter

Twitter logo. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter is reportedly working to launch its in-app currency 'Coins', which will help creators to make money on the micro-blogging platform.

This new feature was spotted by app researchers Jane Manchun Wong and Nima Owji, who shared it on the micro-blogging platform on Tuesday.

The screenshot posted by both researchers mentioned, "Coins allow you to support creators who Tweet great content. Unused coins are kept in your balance."

Wrong wrote, "Twitter is working on Coins purchasing screen."

"Twitter is also working on a 'Coins' menu item that takes you to the purchase screen," she added.

On the other hand, Owji said, "It seems to be an in-app currency to support the creators. I didn't find anything that relates it to *crypto* currency."

Owji had also mentioned last month that the company was working on 'Coins'.

However, it is still unclear when the platform will launch this new in-app feature.

Meanwhile, Wong had earlier mentioned that the company was working on a new feature called 'Tweet Awards.'

According to the image shared by Wong last week, users would be able to purchase gifts for one coin to 5,000 coins. It might be possible that Twitter would get a cut of revenue generated from coin purchases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Twitter Coins Cryptocurrency Elon Musk
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp