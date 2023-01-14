Home Business

Wipro net up three per cent; meets Street estimates 

The company’s consolidated revenues for the third quarter were up 14.3% at Rs 23,229 crore compared to Rs 20,314 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Thierry Delaporte

Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. (File Photo | PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid a seasonally weak quarter for the IT sector, Wipro managed to meet Street estimates and posted a 2.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,053 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 2,969 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated revenues for the third quarter were up 14.3% at Rs 23,229 crore compared to Rs 20,314 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Thierry Delaporte, CEO and managing director of Wipro, said the macro-economic uncertainty continues but tech spending remains robust. 

“Our clients are looking for value-driven transformation, tighter governance, and improved return on investments. Cloud transformation continues to be a priority, even as we see a higher focus on returns,” he said. He added that the spend in the retail sector, particularly in America, might see a potential slowdown.

Taking about Q4, he said, “There is certainly a little bit of a lag, a certain level of volatility from customers particularly in some sectors regarding discretionary spending, and there is a certain level of uncertainty clearly balanced by the volume of business that we win,” Delaporte said, adding that there is no slowdown in decision process.

Wipro’s operating margins stood at 16.3%, which is an expansion of 120 basis points from the last quarter.
“This expansion of margins was after absorbing the investments we made in our people by way of salary increases, promotions and long-term incentives for our senior leadership. We generated strong operating cash flows at 143% of our net income for the quarter and our EPS increased by 14.6% quarter-on-quarter,” said Jatin Dalal, chief financial officer, of Wipro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wipro Thierry Delaporte
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp