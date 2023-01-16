Home Business

Markets climb in early trade on firm global equities

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 325.59 points to 60,586.77 in early trade.

Published: 16th January 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-



Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Monday amid a firm global market trend and buying in IT counters.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 93.05 points to 18,049.65.

From the Sensex pack, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Wipro climbed 1 per cent in early trade after announcing its December quarter earnings post trading hours on Friday.

Wipro on Friday reported a better-than-expected 2.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for December 2022 quarter to Rs 3,053 crore and exuded optimism about "strong" bookings for the fourth quarter despite global headwinds.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards from the Sensex constituents.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Tokyo quoted lower.

Markets in the US had ended in positive territory on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.54 per cent to USD 84.82 per barrel.

The Sensex had gained 303.15 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 60,261.18 on Friday.

The Nifty climbed 98.40 points or 0.55 per cent to end at 17,956.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,422.39 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.



