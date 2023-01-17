Home Business

DGCA asks airlines to prominently display pet carriage policy on their websites

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday advised airlines to formulate and prominently display on their websites the policy for carriage of pets.

Airlines are allowed to carry to, from and within India, animals, birds, and reptiles.

Currently, at least two Indian carriers -- Air India and Akasa Air -- permit passengers to carry pets onboard. In SpiceJet, pets can be carried in cargo hold of domestic flights.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has not yet issued any Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) or guidelines with regard to carriage of pets in passenger compartment.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has permitted their airlines to have their own respective policies for carriage of pets in cabin.

The aviation safety regulators worldwide have not issued any specific policy for carriage of pets inside cabin and they have allowed airlines to develop respective procedures for the same.

In accordance with existing norms, the official said that airlines are permitted to formulate their own procedures for carriage of pets/live animals in the cabin as the final responsibility of safety of flight is with the Pilot-In-Command of the flight.

"All airlines are advised to formulate and prominently display on their websites policy of carriage of pets for better understanding of the passengers," the official added.

The advisory is with respect to scheduled passenger flights.

In October last year, Akasa Air announced that it will allow domesticated dogs and cats in cabin as well as cargo. 

