Home Business

Federal Bank profit up 54 per cent to Rs 803.61 cr in Q3FY23

Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for the quarter grew 27.14% to Rs 1,956.53 crore from 1,538.9 crore in the quarter ending December 2021.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Federal Bank in Delhi.

Federal Bank. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday announced its highest-ever net profit of Rs 803.61 crore during the quarter ending December 2022, showing a rise of 54% compared to Rs 521.7 crore for the quarter a year ago. 

Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for the quarter grew 27.14% to Rs 1,956.53 crore from 1,538.9 crore in the quarter ending December 2021. Other income of the bank grew 10.29% to Rs 534 crore from Rs 484.19 crore for the quarter a year ago. 

“An all-round strong operating performance has helped us deliver the highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 804 crore. Credit cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.43% and 0.73%, respectively. Broad based asset growth of 19%, coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher return on assets (ROA), currently at 1.33%,” said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director & CEO, Federal Bank. 

The net interest margin increased by 22 basis points (bps) to 3.49%. Total business of the bank reached Rs 36,9581.25 crore, registering a growth of 16.89% as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits rose from Rs 17,5431.70 crore as of December 31, 2021, to Rs 20,1408.12 crore in Q3FY23. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 7.19% to Rs 68,967.14 crore.

Total advances surged from Rs 14,3638.49 crore as of December 31, 2021, to Rs 17,1043.02 crore as of December 31, 2022. Retail advances grew 18.13% to reach Rs 53,936.45 crore.  Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of Q3FY23 stood at Rs 4,147.85 crore, which as a percentage to gross advances stood at 2.43%. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Bank Federal Bank profit
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp