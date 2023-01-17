Federal Bank profit up 54 per cent to Rs 803.61 cr in Q3FY23
Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for the quarter grew 27.14% to Rs 1,956.53 crore from 1,538.9 crore in the quarter ending December 2021.
Published: 17th January 2023 07:24 AM | Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:24 AM
NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday announced its highest-ever net profit of Rs 803.61 crore during the quarter ending December 2022, showing a rise of 54% compared to Rs 521.7 crore for the quarter a year ago.
Net interest income, which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, for the quarter grew 27.14% to Rs 1,956.53 crore from 1,538.9 crore in the quarter ending December 2021. Other income of the bank grew 10.29% to Rs 534 crore from Rs 484.19 crore for the quarter a year ago.
“An all-round strong operating performance has helped us deliver the highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 804 crore. Credit cost has improved on the back of continued strong asset quality, with GNPA and NNPA at 2.43% and 0.73%, respectively. Broad based asset growth of 19%, coupled with core revenue profile has yielded in higher return on assets (ROA), currently at 1.33%,” said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director & CEO, Federal Bank.
The net interest margin increased by 22 basis points (bps) to 3.49%. Total business of the bank reached Rs 36,9581.25 crore, registering a growth of 16.89% as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits rose from Rs 17,5431.70 crore as of December 31, 2021, to Rs 20,1408.12 crore in Q3FY23. Current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew 7.19% to Rs 68,967.14 crore.
Total advances surged from Rs 14,3638.49 crore as of December 31, 2021, to Rs 17,1043.02 crore as of December 31, 2022. Retail advances grew 18.13% to reach Rs 53,936.45 crore. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at the end of Q3FY23 stood at Rs 4,147.85 crore, which as a percentage to gross advances stood at 2.43%.