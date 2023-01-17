Home Business

M&M launches two variants of XUV400 electric vehicle, price starts from Rs 16 lakh

Mahindra XUV400

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday launched the XUV400 EV, priced at Rs 15.99 - Rs 18.99 lakh. This is the primary electric car to be found by the home-grown auto major as it aims to have at least 30% of its total sales come from battery-powered vehicles by 2027.

However, the automaker can deliver up to 20,000 units of XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of structural gap between demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.

All-electric XUV400 will be available for bookings starting January  26 and deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during the Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC.  XUV400 is available in two variants – XUV400 EL, powered by a 39.4 kWh battery with a MIDC range of up to 456 km, and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery that claims a range of up to 375 km.

Mahindra claims XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph. Veejay Nakra, President, automotive sector, M&M, said, “The launch of XUV400 is a momentous occasion in Mahindra’s electric SUV journey. We are confident that our first electric SUV will excite and inspire more consumers in India to go electric.”

