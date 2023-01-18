Home Business

Dr Reddy's cuts price of cardiovascular drug Cidmus

The drug comprises a combination of sacubitril and valsartan and is indicated for heart failure patients.

Published: 18th January 2023 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has reduced the price of its cardiovascular drug Cidmus.

The drug comprises a combination of sacubitril and valsartan and is indicated for heart failure patients.

The company's Cidmus tablets are available in three strengths - 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, to be taken twice a day.

"Following the price reduction, Cidmus will be priced at Rs 29 for 50 mg (down from Rs 78.32); Rs 49 for 100 mg (down from Rs 83.86); Rs 79 for 200 mg (down from Rs 96.71) per tablet," the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

This price reduction will further widen access to this trusted and established brand, it added.

Dr Reddy's acquired the Cidmus brand from Novartis AG in 2022 for the India market.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Cidmus
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp