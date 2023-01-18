Dr Reddy's cuts price of cardiovascular drug Cidmus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has reduced the price of its cardiovascular drug Cidmus.

The drug comprises a combination of sacubitril and valsartan and is indicated for heart failure patients.

The company's Cidmus tablets are available in three strengths - 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, to be taken twice a day.

"Following the price reduction, Cidmus will be priced at Rs 29 for 50 mg (down from Rs 78.32); Rs 49 for 100 mg (down from Rs 83.86); Rs 79 for 200 mg (down from Rs 96.71) per tablet," the Hyderabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

This price reduction will further widen access to this trusted and established brand, it added.

Dr Reddy's acquired the Cidmus brand from Novartis AG in 2022 for the India market.

