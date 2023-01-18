Home Business

Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023

According to LinkedIn's economic graph data, hiring level in India was 23 per cent slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

Published: 18th January 2023 12:54 PM

Jobs, Government jobs

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  As many as 4 in 5 Indian professionals are considering job change this year and are keen on switching to roles that offer the right wage, and allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility, says a report.

"Despite this, latest research by the world's largest professional network reveals that the Indian workforce appears resilient in the face of economic uncertainty, with 4 in 5 (80 per cent) professionals considering changing jobs in 2023," it said.

Consumer research was conducted by Censuswide between November 30, 2022 and December 2, 2022 and based on 2,007 workers aged 18+.

As per the report, 88 per cent of professionals aged 18-24 are considering a switch, compared to 64 per cent of those aged 45-54.

"Despite tough economic conditions, the Indian workforce is relying on their own abilities to grow and push forward.

Since the pandemic, it's clear that professionals have built up a bank of resilience, and we're seeing this in their response to tackle the year ahead," said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and Head of Editorial for LinkedIn India.

Banerjee further said professionals are striving for the ideal role that offers the right wage, and allows for appreciable work-life balance and flexibility.

The survey further noted that despite uncertain economic times ahead, professionals are taking a long-term view of their career by investing in their skills and proactively seeking opportunities to progress.

"Over three quarters (78 per cent) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for," it added.

While the future remains dynamic, it is essential for professionals to invest in themselves by building transferable skills that will make their profiles more versatile and adaptable to different roles, Banerjee said.

"We have seen a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in members adding skills to their LinkedIn profile - 365 million have been added in the last 12 months.

This is a smart way to secure a sustainable and successful career," Banerjee added.

The rising cost of living pressures and need for financial security is one of the major factors that is pushing workers to look for a new job as they want more money.

Some professionals are also keen on switching to roles that offer better work-life balance.

One in 3 (32 per cent) professionals said they also feel more confident in their abilities and think they can find a better role, the survey said.

