Home Business

ITC to acquire 100 per cent stake in health food brand Yoga Bar 

The first 47.5% stake in SFPL will be acquired, in tranches, by March 31, 2025; and the balance stake will be acquired in later date. 

Published: 18th January 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

PSU disinvestment, stake

Image used for illustrative purpose only. (Express Illustration|Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  FMCG major ITC is strengthening its presence in the Rs 45,000 crore, fast-growing, nutrition-led healthy foods space, as it is acquiring a 100% stake in Sproutlife Foods Private Limited (SFPL),  which operates under the brand name ‘Yoga Bar´, over a period of three-four years. 

The first 47.5% stake in SFPL will be acquired, in tranches, by March 31, 2025; and the balance stake will be acquired at a later date. 

“Initial Investment of Rs 175 crore will be made through primary subscription and secondary purchases for acquisition of 39.4% of the paid-up share capital on a fully diluted basis, which is expected to be completed by February 5, 2023, or such other later date as may be mutually agreed upon,” said ITC in a regulatory filing. 

“Further infusion of Rs 80 crore will be made through primary subscription, in one or more tranches, by March 31, 2025, or such other later date as may be mutually agreed upon, based on pre-agreed pre-money valuation,” it added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Yoga Bar 
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp