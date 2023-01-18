Home Business

Once GST compensation regime ends, Delhi, Punjab among states to feel pinch

The RBI in its latest report on state finances said the share of GST compensation in tax revenue of these states has exceeded 10% on average.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for Representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Puducherry will be fiscally most impacted states once the GST compensation regime gets over. The RBI in its latest report on state finances said the share of GST compensation in tax revenue of these states has exceeded 10% on average.

The central bank says going forward, in the absence of GST compensation, these states need to augment their revenue by increasing compliance, plugging leakages and widening tax bases. During the five-year transition period (July 2017 to June 2022), the top five compensation-receiving states were Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. GST compensation to states ended on June 30, 2022. Though, the compensation cess is continue to be levied till March 2026 to pay up for money borrowed to fill the compensation gap during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

When GST was implemented, the Centre guaranteed states a 14% annual increment in GST revenue for the first five years. Any shortfall from the target had to be compensated via GST compensation cess. As per RBI, 10 states are expected to fall short of the 14% GST growth target as per their 2022-23 estimates. These states include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K and Delhi.

The report says north-eastern states have been the biggest beneficiaries in the GST regime, recording a compounded annual GST revenue growth of 27.5% since implementation as against 14.8% for all states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation RBI tax revenue
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp